Juventus star hails ‘phenomenal’ Ibrox atmosphere as ‘best ever’

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has claimed the greatest atmosphere he’s ever experienced in football came in his Champions League debut - away to Rangers.

The German World Cup winner was part of the Stuttgart side who travelled to Ibrox in 2007 for the opening game of the group stages.

Rangers won the match 2-1 as the hosts fought back thanks to goals from Charlie Adam and Jean Claude Darcheville after Mario Gomez had fired the visitors in front.

Khedira was making his debut in the competition and the then 20-year-old was blown away by the noise of the Ibrox support, which he described as “phenomenal”.

He told the Daily Record: “I was still young and didn’t know what to expect.

“I knew all about the atmosphere in the Bundesliga, but not the Champions League. My first game was away at Glasgow Rangers and it was phenomenal.

“To this day it was the game with the most impressive atmosphere I have ever experienced.

“It had a unique atmosphere, you feel like the whole world is watching and I have loved the competition ever since.”

The midfielder would move to Real Madrid in 2010, spending five years with the Spanish giants before his transfer to Juventus in 2015.

He would lift the 2014 World Cup trophy as part of the victorious German side who defeated Argentina in the final in Brazil.

