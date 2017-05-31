John McEnroe: Rangers are the only Scottish club I’ve heard of

Tennis legend John McEnroe says Rangers are the only club in Scottish football that he’s heard of.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

The former Wimbledon champion made the comments while providing analysis during Andy Murray’s first round encounter at the French Open against Andrey Kuznetsov.

During play, it was mentioned how Murray is a big Hibs fan with his grandfather having once played for the club.

McEnroe, though, remained silent, not recognising Hibs or their official name Hibernian.

He then said: “I needed a little helping. Glasgow Rangers is as far as I’ve got.”

READ MORE - Ryan Gauld hails Rangers targets Bruno Alves & Fabio Cardoso