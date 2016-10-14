Joey Barton Rangers ban extended once again - report

Suspended Rangers player Joey Barton will not return to training on Monday, according to reports.

The midfielder is serving a club ban following a training round bust-up with team-mate Andy Halliday.

He had been due to return last week but the supension was extended by a further seven days.

Now Sky Sports are reporting that the player will remain suspended, casting further doubt on his Rangers future.

Barton signed a two-year deal with Rangers in the summer but it looks increasingly likely that a parting of the ways is inevitable.

