Joey Barton Rangers ban extended once again

Suspended Rangers player Joey Barton will not return to training on Monday and is unlikely to play for the Ibrox side again.

The midfielder is serving a club ban following a training ground bust-up with team-mate Andy Halliday.

He had been due to return last week but the supension was extended by a further seven days.

Now it has emerged that the player will remain suspended, casting further doubt on his Rangers future.

Barton signed a two-year deal with Rangers in the summer but it looks increasingly likely that a parting of the ways is inevitable.

Both parties remain at loggerheads over the situation. Rangers are reluctant to pay up the remainder of the player’s contract while Barton is understood to be keen to remain with the club.

The former England international has started just five league and two League Cup matches since coming to Scotland.

The spat with Halliday came in the days after Rangers’ 5-1 defeat by Celtic in the Premiership.

The clubs are due to meet again on Sunday in the Betfred Cup semi-finals at Hampden.

Barton will play no part and is unlikely to appear for the club again.

