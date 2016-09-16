Joey Barton insists there’s ‘no issue’ with Andy Halliday

Joey Barton insists he doesn’t have a problem with Rangers team-mate Andy Halliday after an alleged bust-up between the pair led to the ex-England international’s banishment from Ibrox.

It was reported yesterday that Barton was suspended by the club until Monday after a training ground row.

Halliday and Barton supposedly argued over how to fix the problems in the Rangers first team, before the situation escalated when manager Mark Warburton stepped in.

Barton spoke to TalkSport this morning to explain his side of the story. The midfielder admitted words were said between himself and Halliday, but insisted there has been no falling out.

He said: “We’re asked for an opinion and I’m someone who gives an opinion. Two passionate Rangers players have then shared opinions on how we get better as a team and what’s going wrong for us. It’s nothing more and nothing less than that.

“There is absolutely no issue with me and Andy. We sat down in the dressing room afterwards and spoke through what was said.

“It’s disappointing that certain people are trying to insinuate that there is, because it’s completely false.

“Andy is a mad, passionate Rangers fan, he’s stood in the terraces, so I’ve got great respect for him. He cares deeply about making the club better, as I do.”

