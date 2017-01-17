Joey Barton hints at more revelations over Rangers exit

Rangers flop Joey Barton has suggested that there is more to come regarding his controversial exit from the Ibrox Club.

The combustible midfielder has returned to former club Burnley, and has so far refused to get drawn in to the events which led to his suspension and eventual departure.

“There’s a conversation for another day about what went on (at Rangers),” he said. “I’m not standing here saying that’s two fingers up to anybody. Life’s too short for that.

“The amount of people who wrote me off after what happened in Scotland, fortunately, I don’t really believe in what’s written about me.

“I don’t really do regrets. If you go through the rollercoaster of my life, I don’t really focus on the past. It’s probably my greatest strength and my greatest weakness at the same time.”

Barton netted the winner in Burnley’s 1-0 defeat of Southampton at the weekend which lifted the Lancashire side in to the top-half of the Premier League table.

The celebration which followed was full of emotion from a player who had made his first competitive appearance the previous week since the 5-1 defeat at Celtic Park.

“There are not that many players who take that route of going to Scotland and it doesn’t work out,” he said.

“Then it’s January, you’re back playing in the Premier League and scoring the winner in a Premier League game. Even I didn’t think that was possible.

“I just keep pushing forward. If I focused on the past too much, I wouldn’t do what I’ve done in my career because there’s so much nonsense that goes on around me. You just have to keep believing in what you are about.

“I just feel incredibly privileged and humble to be given the opportunity to be back playing for this football club. I’m intent on enjoying every minute of it because it could all stop tomorrow. I realise that with that little bit of time out I had.

“I feel I’m in a better place physically and mentally. I’m a lot more hungry because people have written me off. I’m a lot more humble because the club didn’t have to show this faith in me. I’m just focused on the future. It’s exciting times for this football club and hopefully I can be part of that for as long as they deem necessary.”