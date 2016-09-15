Joey Barton banned by Rangers over training ground bust-up

Joey Barton has been banned by Rangers after an alleged bust-up in training.

The midfielder has been told to stay away until Monday following the spat.

He is understood to have been involved in a flare-up with team-mate Andy Halliday.

It has been reported that Barton, 34, will not be considered for selection for Saturday’s match with Ross County.

The incident comes at the end of a bad week for Rangers who lost to rivals Celtic 5-1 last weekend.

They lag four points behind the league leaders, having played a game more, and two points behind second-placed Hearts.

