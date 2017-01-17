Joe Garner and Lee Wallace give Mark Warburton a boost

Rangers striker Joe Garner could be back in three weeks while Lee Wallace will be fit for Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup tie, according to manager Mark Warburton.

The Light Blues skipper has been out since he picked up a hamstring injury against Inverness on Christmas Eve but is expected to train all week ahead of Motherwell’s visit to Ibrox.

Garner had a scan on the dislocated shoulder he sustained against Celtic on Hogmanay and will not require surgery, which means Warburton could have him available within a month if rehab goes to plan.

The Gers boss told Rangers TV: “The scan revealed the damage to be not too serious but obviously he has dislocated his shoulder so there is a period of rehabilitation.

“Joe will hopefully be back training within a week or so and then back with us within two or three weeks.

“There is no surgery required right now. There is always a risk involved in it but the specialist and our medical team are happy with that risk and we’ll see how he goes.

“Lee is fit, he will be back training today (Tuesday), he trained with the rest of the squad on Saturday and will be available for selection, touch wood, for the weekend so he will train with us all week.

“He had a hamstring problem, he recovered well, he has worked hard with the medical team and has been first class but it is just a natural recovery period.

“He has gone through that now. Lee is a good athlete and we’re looking forward to welcoming him back.”

Wallace travelled with the Rangers squad to Germany for the 4-0 friendly defeat to RB Leipzig on Sunday but forward Joe Dodoo stayed behind with a groin problem.

Warburton has signed Jon Toral and Emerson Hyndman on loan and admitted that one more player could join his squad.

He said: “Joe Dodoo tweaked a groin in training in the warm up which is frustrating for him and for us, of course, because he would have had a good part to play at the weekend.,

“It is precautionary again. We need to make sure he is okay and he is in this morning getting treatment and we’ll see how he fares this week.

“Will we sign anyone else? Possibly. If we can get the right one then we’ll move but the right ones are few and far between.

“We were delighted to get Jon and Emerson on board and you saw at the weekend that they have settled in well and we’re looking forward to their development.

“But if one more becomes available then we will make that move. You’ll find out in which position when it comes to it.

“Whether anyone goes out depends. You never ever know in the market but right now no.”