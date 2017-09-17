Jim Stewart sacked by Rangers without meeting Pedro Caixinha

Scotland’s goalkeeper coach Jim Stewart revealed how he was sacked from the same role by Rangers without even meeting Pedro Caixinha.

The 63-year-old told The Sun how he was summoned to Ibrox via e-mail before being let go following the appointment of the Portuguese boss in March.

Stewart, who played for Rangers, Kilmarnock and Middlesbrough among others, has teamed up with former Rangers boss Mark Warburton to perform the role at Nottingham Forest.

However, the end to his 10 years at Ibrox still rankles.

“When Mark left Rangers it was always in the back of mind that the new guy, whoever he was, would bring his own people in.,” Stewart told The Sun. “That’s what happened. I never met Caixinha.

“He was appointed, then after the Celtic game in March, I went home and got an email from director Stewart Robertson asking me to come and meet him the following day.

“I knew I wasn’t going in to get a new contract — and it turned out to be a very short conversation between us!

“There might have been a better way of Rangers doing it. I was disappointed. It hurt a wee bit. I just think if they’d been up front and said, ‘There’s a new manager coming, he’s bringing his own people’, I could have lived with that. I’ve been in the game long enough.

“I’d never been in that situation before — it was the first time I’d been sacked, at 63.”

