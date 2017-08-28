James Tavernier: Too soon to write off Rangers’ title chances

James Tavernier insists Rangers are still in the title hunt after bouncing back to beat Ross County.

Some fans feared Gers’ chances of challenging for the Ladbrokes Premiership crown had been fatally wounded when they spilled five points inside the first three games of the new season.

But their 3-1 Dingwall triumph - secured thanks to Alfredo Morelos’ double and Eduardo Herrera’s first goal for the Light Blues - has renewed their optimism.

The now trail Celtic and St Johnstone by just three points following their Saturday stalemate, although Aberdeen remain out in front after a perfect start to the new campaign with four straight wins.

But Tavernier knows there is plenty of time to reel in the leaders.

He said: “It’s a strong league, you saw Celtic dropping points and Aberdeen needed a late goal, while St Johnstone have been on a good run.

“It’s a tough league, and we’ve got to concentrate on it win by win. We’ve done our job today, so we’ll have a good international break and then look to the next one.

“It’s early days, it’s early in the season, you can’t write yourselves off when it’s this early.

“Everyone is still in the running.”

County skipper Andrew Davies, however, reckons the Ibrox men are destined to end up disappointed this term.

He said: “Rangers are a good team but Celtic are still miles ahead. I don’t agree with those who say they aren’t a good team. It was the same last season, although they didn’t do as well as they should.

“They’ve got good players and they seem to have a good manager and I’m sure they will move on.”

Davies felt County showed the Light Blues too much respect during the first half, although they did rally after the break as Thomas Mikkelsen fired them a lifeline.

“The first half was poor and that’s where we lost the game,” he said, ‘We just have to pick ourselves up and go again.

“It’s a disappointing day for everyone but there are going to be times during the season when it will be like this.”

