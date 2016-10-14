Inverness 0 - 1 Rangers: Kenny Miller puts Ibrox side third

Kenny Miller’s 100th goal for Rangers sealed a victory in Inverness which lifted the Ibrox side into third place in the Ladbrokes Premiership, behind Aberdeen on goal difference

Miller’s first-half strike was a superbly executed volley and proved the difference between the sides at the Caledonian Stadium.

The striker met Lee Wallace’s cross with his right foot and fired past Owain Fon Williams in the Inverness Caley Thistle goal.

While Rangers enjoyed the bulk of possession in the first half, the hosts came back strongly in the second 45 and the visitors will be relieved to leave the Highlands with all three points.

The win puts Rangers on 15 points from nine games. Aberdeen are on the same total after eight games and host Ross County on Saturday.

Leaders Celtic have 19 points from seven games and face Motherwell at home on Saturday.

