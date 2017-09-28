I used to drive to McDonald’s for Gazza, reveals Barry Ferguson

Have your say

Barry Ferguson has revealed that he used to drive to McDonald’s for his former Rangers team-mate Paul Gascoigne.

The ex-Ibrox captain was speaking to former Swindon Town and Dundee midfielder Si Ferry, currently at Peterhead, for football website Open Goal.

Paul Gascoigne during his Ibrox tenure. Picture: TSPL

Ferguson said: “Gazza was quite good to me. I used to drive, when I shouldn’t have been driving, and go and get him a McDonald’s.

“He obviously had problems with eating but I used to go and get him a couple of McDonald’s at times with Jimmy Five Bellies.”

Asked by Ferry what Gascoigne’s McDonald’s order was, Ferguson replied: “He liked a strawberry milkshake, and a Big Mac.”

Ferguson also brought up comments made by former Rangers winger Andrei Kanchelskis, saying: “I seen Andrei Kanchelskis saying I used to eat three McChicken Sandwiches a week.

“He’s obviously trying to sell books, that’s a lot of s**t. It was two or three cheeseburgers, it wasn’t McChicken Sandwiches.”

• The full interview with the former Rangers and Scotland midfielder will be published on open-goal.co.uk