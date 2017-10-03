‘I had a lot of time for Neil Lennon,’ reveals Barry Ferguson

Barry Ferguson has revealed his respect for former Old Firm nemesis Neil Lennon.

Speaking to Si Ferry as part of Open Goal’s series of in-depth Scottish football interviews, Ferguson revealed how he ‘had a lot of time’ for Lennon, adding: “He got a bit of criticism for the type of player he was.

“But he was a player Celtic needed. He wouldn’t win you a game but he just sat in the middle and did a great job.”

Ferguson, who spent 13 years in total at Ibrox over two spells, also picked out Paul Lambert as ‘another guy I had a lot of respect for’.

Ferguson continued: “Stan Petrov, I thought he was an excellent player. Roy Keane, was probably one of my favourite midfielders of all time.

Barry Ferguson embraces Neil Lennon after an Old Firm match in December 2006. Picutre: PA

“I know he’s a Celtic man but you’ve got to see what he did at Man Utd. He was coming to the end of his career when he was at Celtic but it was great to play against him.

“Lenny was probably the battle. A Celtic man through and through - and I’ve obviously been brought up a Rangers man. Two guys who just want to win.

“People don’t realise that during the game, we hated each other and wanted to kill each other basically, to win for your team.

“But after the game, it’s all forgotten about – the respect is there.”

