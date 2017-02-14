How Alex McLeish has performed since leaving Rangers

After a weekend of high drama that shows no signs of abating, and could end up in the courtroom, Rangers are once again on the hunt for a new manager.

With a merry-go-round of claim, counter-claim and numerous statements, Rangers have (as far as we know) parted company with their manager Mark Warburton.

The Englishman had fallen out of favour with the support for his rigid tactics and poor recent results, but the manner of his ‘resignation’ shocked many.

Rumours continue to circulate that the club may go down the continental route of a ‘Director of Football’ or appoint a head coach on an interim basis.

But it is looking increasingly like a two-horse race, with former boss Alex McLeish and Billy Davies the betting favourites.

With McLeish touted for a return to Ibrox, we’ve examined his record since he left over a decade ago.

Scotland – 2007

McLeish’s short reign at Hampden is arguably as close as Scotland have come to a major tournament since 1998, falling agonizingly short in a group that included France, Italy and Ukraine.

McLeish also oversaw one of the most famous results in Scotland’s history, when a James McFadden screamer in Paris saw his side beat France 1-0.

But Scotland fell short away to Georgia before losing 2-1 at home to Italy, courtesy of a refereeing blunder that still rankles ten years on.

McLeish felt he had taken Scotland as far as he could, and left the role after less than a year.

Birmingham City – 2007 – 2011

Birmingham were actually relegated in McLeish’s first season in 2008, but he was allowed to continue his rebuilding work in the English Championship.

They returned to the top flight at the first attempt and in McLeish’s second full season he guided the club to the top half of the table, winning plaudits for style and consistency.

The 2010/11 season at St Andrew’s had the highest of highs and the lowest of lows for McLeish. His side stunned Arsenal in the League Cup Final of 2011, winning their first major trophy in almost 50 years.

But their form never recovered from that famous win, and the Blues were relegated on the last day of the season after losing 2-1 to Tottenham.

Aston Villa – 2011 - 2012

It was the Midlands equivalent of leaving Rangers to manage Celtic. Some 500 Aston Villa fans protested after McLeish quit Birmingham and later joined their great city rivals.

Birmingham were furious about the circumstances of McLeish’s hire, and a compensation deal of around £3m was later agreed.

It was perhaps the manner of his arrival, or her style of play, but McLeish never seemed to settle at Villa Park.

He left after a single season despite Villa avoiding relegation, after managing to win just four home league games in his entire timein charge.

Nottingham Forest – 2012 – 2013

Even Nigel Clough got more time at Leeds than McLeish managed in his ill-fated spell at the City Ground.

McLeish lost four of his seven games at Forest, and clashed with the club’s Kuwaiti owners during his winter of discontent at the championship team.

He failed to commit to the club after January transfer window funds never materialised and left after just 40 days in charge.

Genk – 2014 – 2015

There were eyebrows raised in more places than Belgium when McLeish ended his managerial exile to take the helm at Racing Genk.

With the Belgian league splitting into a Championship play-off round, even the team that finishes in sixth place can still lift the trophy.

McLeish’s side, however, finished seventh behind relative minnows Charleroi and Kortrijk, and he was relieved of his duties in June 2015.

Zamalek – 2016

Having seemingly got the bug for foreign adventure, McLeish found himself in Cairo with Zamalek, mainstays of the Egyptian premier league.

But repeated clashes with an owner who wanted to pick the team saw McLeish leave North Africa after just 65 days, despite leading the team to an improved position in the league.

He has been unemployed since – but does that mean Dave King will come calling?

