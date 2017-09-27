Has Pedro Caixinha lost the dressing room at Rangers?

Reports in both the Daily Record and the Scottish Sun suggest there is a serious divide in the Rangers dressing room.

Pedro Caixinha is said to have gathered his underperforming stars in a team meeting before tearing into them over a lack of togetherness in the squad.

The Portuguese head coach was particularly unhappy with the manner in which the home-grown players welcomed the manager, his staff and a number of foreign imports brought in over the summer.

Caixinha has reportedly told them in no uncertain terms that he wants to see the team bonding as one, though details of this meeting leaking to the media are unlikely to help matters.

The manager was also said to have blasted midfielder Graham Dorrans over a lack of respect shown to the manager during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Celtic.

When Kenny Miller was introduced at half-time, Dorrans, holding the captaincy in the absence of Lee Wallace, handed over the armband to the veteran striker without permission to do so from his manager, according to the Daily Record.

Meanwhile, the Sun are reporting that Caixinha questioned why more players didn’t stick up for striker Alfredo Morelos after a clash with Scott Brown, where the Celtic midfielder appeared to elbow his opponent.

If these reports are accurate, it would suggest there is more to Rangers’ struggles than meets the eye. One must wonder if Caixinha has the full backing of the dressing room.

