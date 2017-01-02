Harry Forrester apologises on Twitter for Old Firm error

Rangers forward Harry Forrester has apologised to the Ibrox support for his part in Saturday’s defeat to Celtic.

The Englishman was introduced to the Old Firm clash eight minutes from time but wasted the chance to make himself an instant hero.

With the Hoops 2-1 up after Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair had struck following Kenny Miller’s first-half opener, Forrester looked to be in the perfect place to play in team-mate Joe Dodoo for what should have been a simple finish for the equaliser.

The former Doncaster man went alone, however, and found himself squeezed out by Brendan Rodgers’ defence.

The missed opportunity means Rangers now trail their bitter rivals by 19 points and Forrester admits he blundered.

Posting on his Twitter page, he said: “Just watched the game back, big mistake by me not slipping in Joe.

“Hold my hands up. Had a lot of chances to get something from the game.”

Miller also took responsibility for the result after he failed to a bury another late opportunity when he scuffed a finish against Craig Gordon’s post.

Speaking after the Ibrox clash, he said: “I don’t know what happened. I’ll be looking back for a while wondering what went wrong.

“I’ll replay that moment over and over in my head. For me, it’s effectively cost us a point.”

