Gus Poyet expresses interest in Rangers job

Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet has said he’d be interested in the Rangers job - but admits there has been no contact from Ibrox.

The Uruguayan, who played for Grenoble, River Plate, Zaragoza, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in a 14-year career, has been out of work since leaving his post at Shanghai Shenua in September.

Gustavo Poyet shouts instructions from the touchline during his time as Sunderland boss. Picture: Getty Images

While at Brighton, he led the Seagulls to the League One title and Championship play-offs and then reached the League Cup final and 14th-place finish in the English Premier League at Sunderland.

Poyet, capped 26 times by his country, also had spells managing AEK Athens and Real Betis.

He told the Daily Star: “I would [be interested in the Rangers job]. Nobody has called me, nobody has said anything but it is one of the jobs I would be interested in.”