Gus Poyet expresses interest in Rangers job

Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet has said he’d be interested in the Rangers job - but admits there has been no contact from Ibrox.
The Uruguayan, who played for Grenoble, River Plate, Zaragoza, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in a 14-year career, has been out of work since leaving his post at Shanghai Shenua in September.
While at Brighton, he led the Seagulls to the League One title and Championship play-offs and then reached the League Cup final and 14th-place finish in the English Premier League at Sunderland.
Poyet, capped 26 times by his country, also had spells managing AEK Athens and Real Betis.
He told the Daily Star: “I would [be interested in the Rangers job]. Nobody has called me, nobody has said anything but it is one of the jobs I would be interested in.”