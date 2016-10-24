Graeme Souness: Mark Warburton needs more funding at Rangers

Former Rangers boss Graeme Souness has called for current manager Mark Warburton to be backed in the transfer market if the Ibrox club are going to catch rivals Celtic.

Rangers lost for the second Old Firm derby in succession as Moussa Dembele’s 87th minute goal saw Brendan Rodgers’ side through to the Betfred Cup final.

Despite the narrow scoreline, Celtic were the much stronger side on the day, leaving Souness to believe the Parkhead club are “years” ahead of their Glasgow neighbours.

In order to make up the gap, Souness insists there needs to be serious investment in the transfer market made by owner Dave King.

He told Sky Sports: “The gap is there, we have to accept the gap is there and hopefully we close that very quickly and that will be done by investment.

“There’s no magic wand to make the players you’ve got far better players. You can improve them slowly and the players there, can you make them that much better that they can catch Celtic this season? I don’t think so. I think it’ll need investment.

“It’s down to the owner finding money for the manager. Right now the manager is operating with one hand tied behind his back.”

