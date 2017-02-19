Graeme Murty performs bizarre headstand during Rangers loss

Rangers interim boss Graeme Murty has become the latest Scottish football hero of social media after performing a frustrated headstand on the touchline during his side’s loss at Dundee.

The visitors trailed the hosts at half-time after goals from Mark O’Hara and Kevin Holt put Paul Hartley’s side into a commanding lead.

Joe Garner fired Rangers back into the match midway through the second half, and they pushed forward in search of a late equaliser.

They should have earned it when Martyn Waghorn’s cross was ricocheted into the path of substitute Harry Forrester, but he sliced his effort from six yards out well wide of goal.

Murty responded to the miss by hitting the deck, planting his head into the turf in frustration and kicking his legs into the air.

The action was caught by the Sky Sports cameras and quickly shared around Twitter.

