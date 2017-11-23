Graeme Murty: Good for all involved if Rangers hired a new manager

Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty admits it would be “good for all involved” if the Light Blues wrapped up their search for a new manager.

It is now 29 days since Gers sacked Pedro Caixinha but the club appear no closer to appointing the Portuguese manager’s successor.

Murty’s own chances of landing the job appear to have been dashed by Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Hamilton.

But the interim boss - who will again be in charge for Friday night’s trip to Dundee - reckons it would benefit his squad if chairman Dave King and his fellow board members make their mind up sooner rather than later.

“It would be good for all involved if we had someone in place, whether that be me or someone else,” said the Ibrox under-20s coach.

“But until that happens we are coping. We are actually moving forward. The players are working extremely hard. They are doing their bit - that’s all they can think about.

“I can’t think about it (the search for a new manager) either so if there is people outwith the club speculating and saying things, they can crack on. We’ll just make sure that things in-house are taken care of properly.”

