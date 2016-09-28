‘Gradual progression not good enough’ for Rangers

Midfielder Jason Holt admits “gradual progression” is not good enough for Rangers as they chase a first victory in five Ladbrokes Premiership matches.

Holt knows that victory is essential against Partick Thistle at Ibrox on Saturday after Rangers slipped into the bottom half of the table at the weekend before their last-gasp defeat by Aberdeen.

Rangers have shown signs of regaining their fluency in possession and thrashed Championship leaders Queen of the South 5-0 in the Betfred Cup last week but Holt appreciates they need the points to back up their assertions.

The former Hearts midfielder told Rangers’ official website: “Overall we are still disappointed about the weekend because we never won the game but I think we have made progression in our performances from a few weeks (ago), but we need to turn those into wins because that is frustrating.

“Ultimately we need to get the points to climb the table and we have been happy with the gradual progression but that’s not good enough.

“We need to get more goals to try and win the games but in general we don’t need to change too much.

“Our performances have been pretty decent but it’s about when we’re on top taking our chances and ultimately putting the ball in the back of the net.

“Against Queen of the South we saw that the first goal changes the game so in games gone by when we haven’t picked up points it’s been because we haven’t been scoring when we’re on top - that is the important thing and we need to look to do that.”

Meanwhile, Mark Warburton is hopeful midfielder Josh Windass will return against the Jags after missing two matches with a hamstring problem.

“Josh Windass had more a neural problem rather than a muscle problem so fingers crossed he will make good progress this week and be available for selection,” the Rangers boss said.

Jordan Rossiter will remain out with a calf strain while Matt Crooks could be available after a minor knee issue.

