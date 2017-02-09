Frank McParland set to quit Rangers - reports

Rangers head of recruitment Frank McParland is set to make a shock exit from Ibrox, according to reports.

The club have been criticised from all quarters for their business in the transfer market over the last year, with the Ibrox board said to be unhappy with McParland’s performance.

The talent finder is also understood to be unhappy with the current arrangement, as he feels restricted in his work by Rangers’ meagre budget.

He was linked with a move away from the club in December as Birmingham City were said to be interested in his services.

Initial success in reassembling the squad by manager Mark Warburton and assistant David Weir helped the club achieve a Ladbrokes Championship and Challenge Cup double, as well Rangers getting themselves to the Scottish Cup final.

McParland was recruited by Warburton in October of the Championship season, but the move has so far failed to improve the quality of Rangers’ forays into the transfer market.

Expected to challenge Celtic this season, a number of high profile blunders were made in the summer, including the signings of Joey Barton and Joe Garner.

Rangers currently sit third in the Ladbrokes Premiership table.

