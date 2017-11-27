Ex-Rangers striker Nacho Novo opens ‘Nacho’s bar’ in Glasgow

Have your say

Former Rangers star Nacho Novo has opened his very own bar in Glasgow not too far from Ibrox Stadium.

READ MORE - Why Rangers need to play safe with their next manager

The Spaniard took over the running of The Angel Bar on Paisley Road West and has renamed it after himself.

The refurbished establishment will now be called NN10: Nacho’s Bar in reference to the fans favourites’ old shirt number.

The bar is located around a 25-minute walk from Ibrox, which may be a little too far from bleary-eyed punters on match-days but should still attract its fair share of Rangers-supporting customers.

READ MORE - Betting suspended on Alex McLeish returning to manage Rangers