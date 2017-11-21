Ex-Rangers star slams ‘double-faced’ managerial candidate Alex McLeish

Andrei Kanchelskis has heavily criticised his former manager at Rangers, Alex McLeish, saying the coach was ‘double-faced’ during his time at Ibrox.

Alex McLeish managed Rangers between 2001 and 2006. Picture: AFP/Getty

The ex-Ibrox boss is currently the bookmakers favourite to once again take over the hotseat at the club after Pedro Caixinha’s sacking last month.

McLeish previously managed Rangers between 2001 and 2006, where he enjoyed success in the form of two league titles, including the treble in 2003, and five domestic cups.

However, Kanchelskis, who played under the Scot during his final year at Rangers, gave a withering assessment of his character.

He said: “[Dick] Advocaat left and McLeish came in. He was a coach with a double face – today he speak with you okay and after an hour he was double-faced and tell you a lot of rubbish.

“Some players from Scotland will say what I’m saying. One minute he will say everything is okay and the next it is, ‘You f*** off’.

“He is not a great man.”

