Ex-Rangers midfielder Nicky Law says Ibrox lacks atmosphere

Former midfielder Nicky Law insists the Ibrox atmosphere is overrated and the expectations of Rangers fans remain too high.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Law left Glasgow this past summer after three years in the Rangers first-team. He’s since rejoined former club Bradford City in the English Championship.

Speaking after Bradford’s third game without a win, Law says the current pressure on the players is nothing compared to what he experienced during his time in Glasgow.

He told the Herald. “We have still only lost one game this season. If that is as bad as it gets, I think we will be pretty happy. But, at Rangers, that would be a crisis. We had to win every week, particularly at Ibrox.

“The fans would turn up and there wasn’t really an atmosphere. Just a case of them saying, ‘We are here and expect the three points, then we go home’. Away from home was different, in that the fans got behind us that little bit more.

“Fans expected Rangers to win the league, even though it wasn’t probably too realistic this season.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Barton set for crunch Ibox talks | Villa want Souttar | Rangers ‘can win title

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY