Ex-Rangers kid Billy Gilmour nets brilliant free-kick for Chelsea

Billy Gilmour’s burgeoning collection of eye-catching goals received another entry last Friday after the 16-year-old netted a stunning free-kick.

The ex-Rangers youth player curled the ball over the wall and into the back of the net, leaving the goalkeeper no chance, as Chelsea’s youth side defeated Brighton 1-0.

The winning goal helped to extend Chelsea’s lead at the top of the under-18s league.

Gilmour moved to Stamford Bridge in a £500,000 move from Rangers this past summer after turning down the opportunity to sign a professional contract at Ibrox.

In September he netted another terrific strike in Chelsea’s 5-0 victory over Swansea City.

