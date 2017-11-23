Ex-Rangers flop Joey Barton received record I’m A Celebrity offer

Ex-Rangers midfielder Joey Barton was turned down the chance appear on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, according to the Scottish Sun.

The 35-year-old was offered £500,000, more than any other contestant on the show’s run, but refused to do it for any less than double that amount.

Barton has been out of football since receiving a ban for betting offences in April of this year. He has recently been working as a pundit on TalkSport.

Producers thought they could tempt Barton with a lucrative offer, having feared boxer Amir Khan may pull out, but in the end the ex-Manchester City star knocked them back.

