Ex-Rangers chief Craig Whyte shuts down Twitter account

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte has decided to close his Twitter account just 48 hours after joining the social media platform.

Whyte started the account just this past weekend ahead of his upcoming trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The account, which had the handle @CraigWhyte22, was immediately followed by thousands of Scottish football fans.

Whyte sent out his first tweet on Monday, saying that he was “looking forward to being in Glasgow” and that “after years of inaccurate commentary and speculation the truth will come out”.

However, come Tuesday morning, the account had disappeared.

The case against Whyte is expected to be called today at the High Court in Glasgow. He is accused of taking part in a fraudulent takeover of Rangers.

