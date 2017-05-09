Emerson Hyndman looks to have played his last Rangers game

Rangers’ on-loan midfielder Emerson Hyndman looks to have played his last game for the Ibrox side.

The American international is set to return to his parent club Bournemouth for treatment on the foot injury which kept him out of Sunday’s Premiership fixture against Partick Thistle.

He is unlikely to be fit in time to play in Rangers’ remaing three games of the season against Hearts, Aberdeen and St Johnstone.

Hyndman, 21, has made 17 appearances for Rangers since moving to Ibrox in January, scoring four goals.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said last week that the player was not for sale because the club wanted to hang on to its young talent.