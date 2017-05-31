Done deal: Rangers confirm Bruno Alves signing

Rangers have announced that Bruno Alves has signed for the club from Cagliari on a two-year deal.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

The Ibrox club are thought to have paid around £500,000 for the vastly experienced Portuguese centre-half who becomes manager Pedro Caixinha’s first signing this summer.

Alves, 35, has been capped 89 times and was part of the Portugal squad which won Euro 2016 although he did not play in the final.

He started his career at Porto where he won four Primeira Liga titles. He joined Zenit Saint Petersburg in August 2010 for €22 million and won two Premier League titles in Russia before moving to Turkish side Fenerbahce in June 2013 for a reported fee of €5.5 million.

He joined Italian side Cagliari last summer.

The Serie A club have thanked Alves for his services.

READ MORE - Ryan Gauld hails Rangers targets Bruno Alves & Fabio Cardoso

The statement on Cagliari’s official website read: “After a season in red and blue, Bruno Alves leaves Cagliari to face a new professional challenge.

“The club would like to thank Alves for all he has done in Cagliari and wishes now the greatest satisfaction for the continuous of his career.”

Alves is likely to be part of the Portugal squad for the Confederations Cup in Russia.

READ MORE - The top 50 players in Scottish football this season (40-31)