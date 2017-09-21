Dick Advocaat: Managing Rangers was the highlight of my career

Have your say

Dick Advocaat has described managing Rangers as the highlight of his career.

The Dutch national boss has coached top sides across Europe, including PSV Eindhoven, Borussia Monchengladbach, Sunderland and Zenit St Petersburg.

Globetrotter Advocaat has also led Belgium and Russia among six national teams. He is in his third spell in charge of his home country.

Advocaat, who turns 70 next Wednesday, has now looked back on his career - and said he relished his time at Ibrox the most.

Appointed in 1998, he won the domestic treble in his first season and an SPL and Scottish Cup double in 2000.

Nicknamed the Little General, he later became Rangers general manager before taking the Holland job in 2002.

Advocaat recalled: “I have had some terrific clubs in my career. Haarlem, PSV, Rangers, Gladbach, Zenit, AZ Alkmaar, Fenerbahce.

“I have been able to coach Russia during Euro 2012, and manage South Korea at the World Cup finals in Germany.

“I have managed Belgium, the UAE and Holland’s national teams.

“But if you ask me what was the best time of my career, I will say Glasgow Rangers.

“What a club they are. They are adored by so many people, and they have such history.

“I spent four years with them, and worked hard. But it was over in a minute - I was so tired and could not do it any more.

“Chairman David Murray didn’t want to let me leave under any circumstances, and made me the club’s technical director.

“He sent the Dutch FA packing three times when they came in for me. In the end I forced through my departure, as I could not say no to my country.

“I previously turned down offers to coach Real Madrid and Feyenoord in order to work for the Dutch FA.”

Advocaat, speaking to Voetbal International magazine, added: “David Murray told me that I would have been a successful businessman had I not worked in football.

“Compliments like that do me good. I am honoured by them.”

