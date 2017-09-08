Declan John happy to play attacking role to accommodate Lee Wallace

New Rangers defender Declan John has warned Lee Wallace he will not be content with being his back-up but can see a way the two could play together.

The 22-year-old Wales international, a deadline-day loan arrival from Cardiff, hopes to make his first appearance since April when the Light Blues host Dundee on Saturday.

John has fallen out of favour under new Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock and has made his move to Glasgow in a bid to kick-start his career.

While Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has signed him primarily to challenge Wallace for the left-back slot, John also says he can an offer a fresh attacking option further up the pitch.

He said: “It’s been tough not playing, I think it’s been the change of managers at Cardiff more than anything that probably caused that. Now I just want to come up here and do well.

• READ MORE - What the signing of Declan John means for Rangers

“Of course it is hard at the end of the day being 22 - it’s the age that you need to go out and play games so I think this was the best place to come and do that.

“It’s a case of me getting out and playing some games, so hopefully I get a few minutes in at the weekend.

“I just need to get back to playing football and enjoying it. I just want to get some games and try and do well.

“Lee has been here for years, I have watched him play a few times and he is a good player.

“At the end of the day I do want to play, whether that is at left-back or as a left-sided winger it doesn’t really matter for me. I’d be happy in a more attacking role.

“I think I’m quite good going forward; I’m sort of an attacking full-back. I can also play on the left side as well so I like to get forward and put some balls in the box.”

• READ MORE - Rangers complete season-long loan deal for Declan John

Rangers have had their ups and downs already this season but will hope to record back-to-back Ladbrokes Premiership victories for the first time this term when Neil McCann’s Dark Blues visit.

Having failed to win their two previous league clashes at Ibrox, another slip-up would hand Caixinha a fresh bout of turmoil but John is comfortable with the scrutiny he will come under at his new club.

“It is a massive club and all the fans are looking for you to win every game,” he said. “We have a good group of boys here and hopefully we can get the win on Saturday.

“I think once you have played football for a few seasons you get used to the pressure so I’m confident things will go well.”