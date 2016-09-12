Dean Windass tells Rangers: Build team around my son Josh

Dean Windass has told Rangers boss Mark Warburton to build his side around his son Josh if he wants to close the gap on Celtic.

The performance of the former Accrington Stanley playmaker was the one small chink of light on a dark day for Gers at Parkhead on Saturday.

The Ibrox men were humiliated by a 5-1 thrashing as Brendan Rodgers’ merciless Hoops ran amok in the first Old Firm duel of the season.

The Light Blues have only played five games this term but are already four points adrift of the reigning Ladbrokes Premiership champions - who have played a game less.

Former Aberdeen striker Dean reckons Rangers were too slow to cope with Celtic’s forward line - but claimed it may have be a different story had they made better use of his son’s speed on the ball.

The 22-year-old caught the eye with a number of powerful runs, including a 30-yard drive which paved the way for Gers striker Joe Garner’s consolation goal on the stroke of half-time.

The old rivals do not meet again until December 31 but Windass senior believes the Ibrox management team should already be drawing up a blueprint with Josh the key figure.

He told Press Association Sport: “The Celtic that Brendan is building has energy and pace. In my opinion, I don’t think Rangers have enough legs in their team. If you look at guys like Scott Sinclair and James Forrest, Celtic do.

“In my opinion, there is only Josh and Barrie McKay in the Rangers team are going to unlock the door. They need more than that.

“Give Josh the ball because he has pace and power. In my opinion as a supporter and a dad, he didn’t get the ball enough.

“When he did get on the ball he did something with it.

“Listen, Josh is still young, he’s learning the game and has come from Accrington. But the one thing you know is that when he gets the ball, he makes things happen.

“But it’s not just about Josh, it’s about the team.”

