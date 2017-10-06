David Murray ‘took off his legs and wrestled me’ claims Paul Gascoigne

Paul Gascoigne last night claimed that former Rangers chairman Sir David Murray had once tried to wrestle him.

The former England and Rangers star was appearing at Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre for his ‘An Audience with Paul Gascoigne’ event, and told stories about his time at Rangers to a sell-out crowd.

File photo of Sir David Murray, who Paul Gascoigne claimed once tried to wrestle him. Picture: TSPL

He twice re-enacted his infamous flute pose that caused a stooshie when he performed it during an Old Firm match in 1995, and according to The Sun, told a cheering crowd: “I don’t surrender.”

But by far the strangest anecdote of the evening concerned an encounter between Gazza and the former Rangers chairman Sir David Murray.

Gascoigne claimed that Sir David had once taken off his artificial legs and challenged the midfielder to a wrestling match.

Gascoigne added: “He’s an ex-rugby player, and he told me to get on my knees and he started wrestling me. He had me in a headlock and everything. On my way home in the car I actually s**t myself.”

Gazza will make another appearance at the Pavilion Theatre this evening, again to a sell-out crowd.