Dave King to use season ticket money to improve Rangers squad

Dave King has vowed to repay Rangers fans’ loyalty by ploughing all of the funds received from record season tickets sales back into the team.

Gers have so far seen around 35,000 fans renew their season books and expect to top the 43,000 tickets sold last summer.

Those impressive numbers come despite the Light Blues having suffered a torturous first campaign back in the top flight.

Pre-season expectations that they could challenge Celtic for the Ladbrokes Premiership title quickly evaporated as Brendan Rodgers’ rampant Hoops ran off with the title, and they will now finish the term third behind Aberdeen.

Pedro Caixinha arrived in February to replace former boss Mark Warburton, and while he has so far been unable to stop the rot, the Portuguese has at least clinched the club’s return to European action after booking a Europa League slot.

King now expects improvements from the new manager next season but has vowed to hand him every penny of the £13million expected to be generated from season ticket sales to re-shape his team.

The Ibrox chairman, who has already stated he will continue financing any shortfall in the club’s revenue stream along with his investor allies, said: “I can only marvel at the steadfast loyalty of our supporters.

“They are appreciated all over the world for the way they have stood by the club in the past five years. On behalf of the board and staff I thank every one of them.

“The team didn’t perform to expectation this season but it is important to remember that some targets have been met. In particular, getting back into European competition was one of our non-negotiables for this season.

“We are now back on that stage and looking forward immensely to the Europa League qualifiers and our ongoing involvement in Europe in the years to come.

“Pedro Caixinha and his backroom team have been assessing the squad since having arrived at Rangers, and will make the necessary changes in the summer so that we are as well prepared as possible for the qualifiers and the new season.

“All of our season ticket money will be invested in the football squad as we continue to work towards taking our club back to the very top of Scottish Football.

‘’The fact that we have already reached almost 35,000 renewals - against what has been a backdrop of transition and managerial change - demonstrates the terrific fan base that we have.

“Thank you again for your loyalty and support.”