Dave King: Rangers to consider interim manager

Rangers may bring in an interim manager to see out the rest of the 2016/17 season, according to chairman Dave King.

The South African-based businessman insists that, with only three months of the season remaining and Rangers battling with Aberdeen and Hearts for second place, they may have to move quickly to ensure a successful finish to the campaign.

This may mean bringing someone in on a short-term basis, which will allow the board to take their time as they assess which candidates would be best suited to take the club forward beyond this year.

He said in a statement to Talksport: “We have already put in place a process to ensure that the best long-term solution is implemented for the club, but due to obvious time constraints we may have to consider an interim solution.

“Supporters will be further updated once we have something definite to communicate.”

Mark Warburton was relieved of his duties as Rangers manager last Friday, along with assistant David Weir and Head of Recruitment Frank McParland, after the board accepted the trio’s resignations. The situation then took a turn for the bizarre when Warburton insisted he had not resigned, as the whole situation looks set to be a length affair.

Former Rangers boss Alex McLeish is the early frontrunner to replace Warburton with the bookmakers.

Caretaker boss Graeme Murty took charge on Sunday as Rangers defeated Morton 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.