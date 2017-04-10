Dave King: Pedro Caixinha will be given funds to spend

Dave King is confident Rangers can rediscover their winning mentality under new boss Pedro Caixinha.

The Light Blues have had a season to forget after dropping down to third place in the Ladbrokes Premiership, a massive 35 points behind newly-crowned champions Celtic.

Now in another thinly-veiled swipe at former manager Mark Warburton, Ibrox chairman King says the days where performances are valued more than points are over.

And he again insisted the club - which is still being propped up with loans from the South Africa-based businessman and his boardroom allies - would ensure their new Portuguese coach had funds to reshape his squad this summer.

King previously accused Warburton of being “thin-skinned” after criticising results under the Englishman during his final months in charge.

But he claims plans are now in place to ensure Rangers will be more competitive next term.

Speaking as he launched the club’s season-ticket renewal drive, King told the club’s website: “Despite a relatively disappointing campaign up to this point, we have taken the necessary steps to revitalise the team and its performance.

“Of particular note is the carefully researched appointment of a new management unit headed by Pedro Caixinha.

“Funds are available to help Pedro shape his own team. It is important that our supporters continue to see Rangers playing attractive football, but attractive football must not be pursued at the cost of failing to win.

“We must reinstate the winning mentality expected of the most successful club in the world in terms of domestic league titles. This winning mentality is only one of the significant qualities that I believe we have reintroduced with the new manager and his support staff.

“We could have avoided the significant financial compensation we incurred to bring the new management team on board by delaying the appointment until the end of the season.

“However, we believe that it is in the club’s interest to give Pedro the balance of this season to assess the squad and make preparations in advance of the new season and the early competitive start that we envisage with Europa League qualifiers. It will be a further significant step forward to achieve our stated target of having European football back at Ibrox.”

