Daniel Candeias looking to play “best” football at Rangers

Rangers new boy Daniel Candeias believes linking up with Pedro Caxiniha again will bring out the best in him.

The 29-year-old signed a two-year deal yesterday, moving from Portuguese giants Benfica having spent the last season on loan at Turkish top-flight side Alanyaspor.

The speedy winger previously played under the Rangers boss when Caixinha was in charge of Portugal’s Nacional, a period in which Candeias believes was his most consistent.

He is searching for the stability he enjoyed during his time with Nacional.

He told RangersTV: “The coach knows me as a player and it was when we worked together at Nacional I was playing my best and I’m sure he can bring it out in me again but first of all I want to help the team and the manager so I will play where he wants me to and I will do my best to help the team.

“I moved around a lot as a Benifca player but I always believed I had the quality to play in their team but unfortunately I never got the opportunity.

“I am looking for the stability I had at Nacional where I spent three years and I believe I can get that stability here and get back to my best.”

Candeias describes himself as a “fast and technical” player with his preferred position on the right of midfield or attack, but can play across the midfield.

“I don’t like to talk about my own abilities as a player and prefer others to do so,” he said. “ Of course I would prefer to play my position but I will do whatever it takes to help the team.”

Having witnessed the Ibrox atmosphere on television the player is eager to get going. He wants to lift trophies and having spent time with both Benfica and Porto understands the pressure that comes with playing for club which has a demanding environment.

“The stadium is fantastic,” he acknowledged, “and I am looking froward t playing in it when it’s full and experience the atmosphere I have seen on television.

“I am excited to start and help the club get back to winning trophies again and give the supporters what they deserve.

“I am aware of the pressure of playing here but I have played for some good teams. Even though I didn’t play for Benfica, I have played for Porto where there was pressure so I am used to it and really excited to start.”

