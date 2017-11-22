‘Craig Whyte book’ to lift lid on corruption and scandal in football

Have your say

Excerpts from a book claiming to be by ex-Rangers owner Craig Whyte promises to reveal corruption and scandal at the heart of football and politics in Scotland.

Details of True Blue Treachery were leaked online, including a sample chapter where Whyte recalls his arrest in Mexico and a contents page promising other revealing tales.

Whyte, who is reportedly trying to find a publisher for the book, has promised 70,000 words and 19 chapters.

The memoir will reveal, amongst other things, what former Rangers chairman David Murray hid from investors, antics of Ibrox footballers on and off the field, and a Scottish Premiership side offering to deliberately lose a game in exchange for cash.

Whyte was cleared of fraud charges over his May 2011 takeover of Rangers earlier this year.

According to the Scottish Sun, the 46-year-old is deeply upset that details of the book has been leaked online.

