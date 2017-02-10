Confusion over Mark Warburton’s resignation as Rangers manager

Mark Warburton has reportedly denied that he has resigned as Rangers manager despite a statement from the club saying they had accepted his resignation.

In an announcement on Twitter, Rangers also confirmed that Warburton’s assistant David Weir and the club’s head of recruitment, Frank McParland had also resigned.

Warburton told BBC Scotland that he was unaware of the statement, which has been taken down from Rangers’ website.

The club statement read: “At a meeting with the management team’s representative earlier this week the Club were advised that Mr Warburton, Mr Weir and Mr McParland wished to resign their positions and leave the Club on condition that Rangers agreed to waive its rights to substantial compensation.

“Rangers’ agreement to waive compensation would assist the management team to join another club. This compensation amount was agreed when Rangers significantly improved Mr Warburton and Mr Weir’s financial arrangements before the start of this season.”

More to follow >>>

