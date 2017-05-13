Clint Hill confirms Rangers exit and claims ‘I’m available’

Clint Hill has confirmed he will be departing Rangers at the end of the season and has issued a come and get me plea to clubs.

Speaking after the club’s 2-1 defeat of Hearts, Hill stated that he would not be getting kept on at Ibrox despite putting in a man of the match performance.

“I think it has been well publicised in the press that I won’t be getting anything but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here,” the 38-year-old told Sky Sports, “it’s a great club to play for, the fans are unbelievable. Personally I can’t wait until they get back to the top because everyone in that club will deserve that.”

When quizzed if he feels he can still do a job Hill was forthright.

“Personally I think I can,” he said. “I want another year, I want to play somewhere so if anyone is watching and anyone wants an old centre-half, I’m available.”