Chris Sutton tells Pedro Caixinha to ‘sack the rat’ at Rangers

Chris Sutton has given his backing to Pedro Caixinha after a turbulent couple of days at Ibrox but insisted that the Rangers boss should ‘sack the rat’ that leaked the details of the team’s post-Old Firm match crisis meeting.

The BT Sport pundit was speaking as part of the pre-match build-up to the televised Scottish Premiership match between Hamilton and Rangers at the SuperSeal Stadium, and was his usual forthright self.

Pedro Caixinha was backed by Chris Sutton. Picture: SNS Group

Sutton said: “The dogs may be barking at the caravan but there’s a rat inside. If [Caixinha] knows who the rat is, then he should sack him. There is absolutely no doubt about that, it has to happen.

“When you have a private meeting at a football club it should stay in the dressing room. The person that leaked the details of the meeting - what was the desired outcome?

“He must have wanted to cause problems for [Caixinha]. That person must not want Pedro Caixinha at the club, so find out who he is and out him. Get the rat out.

“What chance does [Caixinha] have as manager if he has a traitor in the dressing room?”

Former Rangers defender Terry Butcher echoed Sutton’s comments, adding that there was a ‘cancer at the club’ that needed eradicated.

Sutton also questioned the absence of Portuguese defender Bruno Alves, saying: “What about Bruno Alves? The big money signing... where was he at this meeting? He’s in Madrid getting treatment.”

The ex-Celtic striker insisted that the Ibrox defender - who didn’t attend the Old Firm match because he was heading to the Spanish capital - should have been present at the meeting given his influence and standing in the club.