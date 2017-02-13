Chris Sutton: Rangers are serving up 10-in-a-row to Celtic

Chris Sutton believes the “absolute shambles” at Rangers is “handing ten-in-a-row to Celtic on a plate”, as the BT Sport pundit again took to Twitter to give his take on the latest happenings at Ibrox.

Sutton posted a video on Friday night where he stated his belief that the Rangers job was “too big” for Mark Warburton, just hours after it was revealed the manager had left the club.

Over the weekend, Rangers chairman Dave King decided to speak out about Warburton’s tenure and the reasons for the former Brentford boss exiting Ibrox.

In light of the statement from Rangers, as well as King hinting that an interim manager may be brought in until the end of the season, Sutton has decided to air his feelings once more on social media.

In the one-minute video, Sutton questions why King didn’t decide to sack Warburton sooner.

He said: “Well it’s turning into a bit of a comedy club, isn’t it? Dave King is launching all sorts of grenades at Mark Warburton, knowing Mark Warburton can’t respond because of legal reasons. But if Dave King felt so strongly about Mark Warburton going, then why didn’t he sack him earlier?

“Make no mistake about it, Mark Warburton would still be Rangers manager today if his agent hadn’t made a complete mess of this whole situation.

“Going forward, what’s the plan for Rangers. Alex McLeish surely deserves a little more respect than just being a stop-gap, part-time until the end of the season.

“There is no plan. Director of football; is there going to be a permanent manager? I thought that’s what businessmen were supposed to do, and plan for the future. It’s been an absolute shambles and Rangers are handing Celtic a ten-in-a-row on a plate.”

