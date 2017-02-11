Chris Sutton: Mark Warburton wore ‘dunces hat’ prior to exit

Chris Sutton has insisted the Rangers job was “too big” for Mark Warburton in a video posted by the BT Sport pundit to his official Twitter account.

The former Celtic striker was reacting to the news that Warburton, along with assistant David Weir and Head of Recruitment Frank McParland, had left Rangers after allegedly having his resignation accepted by the Ibrox board.

Things quickly turned surreal when Warburton denied he had resigned, though Sutton said in a tweet the ex-Brentford boss “should run” if he hadn’t already walked.

Not content with that, Sutton then posted a full one-minute video where he talked to the camera about Warburton’s exit from the Ladbrokes Premiership club, saying the head coach had worn a “dunces hat” rather than a magic one in the weeks leading up to this announcement.

In the video called ‘NO MORE MAGIC RANDOM HAT’, Sutton said: “The job was too big for him. No surprises for me, it’s been a disastrous season. It hasn’t been a magic hat in recent weeks, it has been a dunces hat. Some of the things coming out of his mouth - ‘if Celtic win four fewer games and Rangers win one, they’ll only be a ten point gap’. Mark Warburton has lost the plot.

“He’s not been helped by Dave King’s lack of investment, which was promised. He’s not been helped by his assistant manager David Weir, who knows the Glasgow environment.

“It’s been a sorry season. All the ‘55’ banners at the start of the season that were misguided to the thumpings in the Glasgow derbies, and then coming out and saying there was no gap. The gap was enormous, the job was too big.”