Chris Coleman turned down chance to be next Rangers manager - reports

Chris Coleman turned down the chance to become next manager of Rangers in favour of joining Championship side Sunderland, according to the Scottish Sun.

The former Wales manager is set to join Sunderland. Picture: Getty

The 47-year-old is set to sign an 18-month deal at the Stadium of Light after quitting as Wales national team boss on Friday evening.

Earlier in the day, Coleman met with Ibrox chiefs over the possibility of succeeding Pedro Caixinha as head coach of the Ladbrokes Premiership club.

Coleman decided instead to opt for the English Championship strugglers, leaving Rangers to continue their search.

Under interim boss Graeme Murty, Rangers lost 2-0 at home to Hamilton Accies on Saturday. It was the first time since the 1920s that the visitors had won a league match at Ibrox.

