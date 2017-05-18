Charlie Nicholas: Pedro Caixinha “thinks he owns our country”

Former Aberdeen and Celtic star Charlie Nicholas has accused Pedro Caixinha of thinking “he owns our country”.

Nicholas, who won 20 caps for Scotland, slammed Rangers with an outburst on Sky Sports.

Following their 2-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen, the first time they have lost to the Dons at Ibrox since 1991, Nicholas said the club are in a “real state” and believes they are lucky to be ahead of teams with far smaller resources.

“They’re lucky to be third,” he said. “They shouldn’t be embarrassed. When the season started I thought to myself, ‘If they are competing with Hearts and St Johnstone they’ve done a decent job’. They don’t have any top class footballers at all.

“They’ve a manager that’s walked in and thinks he owns our country, telling everybody what to do. He’s got the scatter-gun out and is telling everybody this is how it’s going to be.

He starts moving glasses after a match to tell people about his tactics. Tell your players the tactics. That’s the secret to it. Make your players better. He keeps talking about warriors. This team is a million miles from being second best and that’s why they shouldn’t be embarrassed.

“They are in a real state.”