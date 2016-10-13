Celtic ‘miles ahead’ of Rangers right now - Kris Boyd

Ex-Rangers striker Kris Boyd believes rivals Celtic are “miles ahead” of the Ibrox club at present.

The Kilmarnock hitman was appearing on Sky Sports News as he debated with the news of the day with Ian Holloway.

Rangers have suffered through a stuttering start to the league season, currently sitting in fifth place, seven points off their near-rivals having played a game more.

Boyd backed his old side to get back to winning ways and prove their worth in the top flight, but they’ll fall short in their ambition to halt Celtic’s march towards six-in-a-row.

He told Sky Sports: “Celtic are miles ahead of Rangers right now. You saw that in their Champions League performance against Manchester City.

“But I still fully expect Rangers to finish second.”

