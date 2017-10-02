Carlos Pena could face disciplinary action over Hamilton elbow claims

Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena could face punishment if Hampden disciplinary chiefs decide to act on claims he elbowed Hamilton’s Greg Docherty.

TV footage appears to show the Mexican attacker swinging his arm at his Accies opponent during Friday night’s 4-1 Gers win.

Pena was also lucky not to be sent off after a late lunge on Dougie Imrie during the SuperSeal Stadium showdown.

Referee Andrew Dallas decided only to flash yellow that time and was just as lenient early in the second half when the £2.5 million summer signing used a hand to flick the ball into the net.

However, Pena may yet end up in trouble. It is understood that Scottish Football Association compliance officer Tony McGlennan is considering the incident with Docherty and has not ruled out taking action.

McGlennan would have to be satisfied that Dallas did not see the incident during the game and has until 3pm on Tuesday to launch a fast-track case against Pena.

A suspension would be another blow to former the Mexico international, who has struggled to justify his expensive price-tag since making his switch from Guadalajara.

Boss Pedro Caixinha admits his player needs more game time to get up to speed but a potential two-game ban, compounded by the cancellation of this Friday’s friendly clash with Benfica in Canada, will set him back again.

