Caretaker boss Graeme Murty hails Rangers’ professionalism

Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty has praised the attitude of the squad since he took charge.

Murty assumed the role of manager on a temporary basis following the departure of Pedro Caixinha in October.

Since then, Murty has led the club to two wins in the Ladbrokes Premiership and has coaxed a reaction out of his players, including Kenny Miller who was left out of the squad towards the end of Caixinha’s turbulent reign.

Former Scotland international Murty has been delighted with the attitude of his squad, however, which was questioned under the previous regime following a high turnover of players.

Having taken over for a second spell, Murty told RangersTV: “I have had that relationship before with some of them and I am starting to build that relationship now with some of the newer players and I am getting to know about them.

“I would like to praise their professionalism because it is not easy when a new voice and face comes in, it can be disconcerting but they have gone after it hard and worked really well.

“I have been impressed with the way they have integrated and interacted with one another which, if you believe reports from outside the club that was not always the case, but I haven’t found that to be true.

“The language barrier hasn’t been too tough because you have Eduardo Herrera and Bruno Alves who speak fabulous English and if there is a complex part to the session then they can translate. I always make sure everybody understands.

“You have to make sure you choose your words with care because some of the slang you don’t get away with because you just get a blank look!

“I have to say if they have a question they are straight out with it and they want to know things.”

Murty has made slight changes to the training plan for his squad as he looks to prepare them for their meeting with Hamilton this weekend, and is encouraging competition between players.

He said: “I have changed the schedule slightly; I have changed the intensity and the meaning of the days slightly.

“I have given them a day off in the week to go and recharge and go and spend some time with the family.

“The work is more about the implication of the session rather than always being about a specific element.”

He added: “You reward players by giving them goals or bonuses in their competition, because players love competition.

“The first-team guys are good guys, they want to do a really good job and they want to play and be challenged, they love competition.”