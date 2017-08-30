Cardiff’s Declan John at Rangers training centre for talks

Have your say

Cardiff City’s Declan John was at Rangers’ training centre at Auchenhowie on Wednesday night and is close to completing a loan move to the Ibrox club.

The 22-year-old left-sided defender, who can also play wing-back, has fallen out of the first-team picture at Cardiff and would welcome a move to Glasgow.

Director of football Mark Allen is negotiating the deal, which Rangers hope to conclude in the next 24 hours before the transfer deadline closes.

Rangers have been looking for a left-sided defender to push Lee Wallace for a starting spot.

John has been capped twice by Wales and is a product of Cardiff’s youth academy.

He dropped down the pecking order at Cardiff after bursting on to the scene as a promising teenager in the Premier League.

He has played 42 league matches for Cardiff, 20 of them in the top flight in season 2013-14.

